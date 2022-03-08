MediaTek challenges Qualcomm: possible overtaking even in the United States

That MediaTek has now become the queen of the smartphone SoC market it has been established for some time, above all thanks to the medium and low range and to gigantic markets such as those of China, India and Asia in general; but according to IDC there has been a new important overtaking in a much more mature and demanding market: the US one.

According to PCMag, the analytics firm says it will be in the fourth quarter of 2021 51% of Android devices sold in the US were equipped with a MediaTek chip, while the shares of the historic leader Qualcomm stopped at 47%. The landscape changed dramatically from the previous quarter, where Qualcomm dominated with a solid 56% and MediaTek was stuck at 41%. According to the source, the credit for this venture is the arrival of the latest inexpensive Samsung Galaxy, namely the A12, A32 and G Pure. These three smartphones alone account for 51% of global sales of “powered by MediaTek” smartphones. The remaining 2% is from Samsung’s Exynos.

However, similar data from Counterpoint Research cited by The Verge they paint a radically different picture, with Qualcomm in the lead at 55% and MediaTek far behind at 37%. It is rare for analytics companies to show such different data – a minimum of variation between one and the other is to be considered and inevitable, but generally at least the trends are aligned. Unfortunately, there is no further information to help us better understand Counterpoint’s reasoning.

In any case, MediaTek certainly does not intend to stop – indeed, the ambitions for the immediate future are considerable. The Chinese chipmaker said it recently obtained certification for mmWave, the fastest radio band provided by the 5G protocol (albeit still very niche), from a major US operator (probably Verizon), and its chips equipped with this. technology could arrive on the market as early as the next few months. It is also worth mentioning that just yesterday MediaTek presented three new high-end chips at MWC 2022 in Barcelona: the Dimensity 8100, the Dimensity 8000 and the Dimensity 1300.