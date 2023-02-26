mediatek at mwc with its two way satellite communication technology

- Advertisement -

MediaTek has chosen the Mobile World Congress, scheduled from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona (Hall 3, Stand 3D10), to demonstrate its new 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) technology capable of integrating autonomous chipsets into smartphones to carry out two-way satellite communications. There are three devices that will be used by the Taiwanese company for demonstrations, all equipped with the MT6825 processor: The Motorola defy 2 and the CAT S75 (practically identical to each other) as well as a bluetooth accessory, always from Motorola

Motorola DEFY 2 and CATS75 are the first devices to support the technology

Satellite networks aim to expand mobile coverage even in more remote places where signal repeaters are not placed. Thanks to them, therefore, users can always be connected even when they are in the most desolate areas, forests or on the high seas.

MediaTek’s technology, unlike Qualcomm and Apple’s solutions, sees the use of an autonomous chipset that can integrate any smartphone with support for 4G or 5G networks. Furthermore, compared to competing ecosystems based on Globastar and Iridium networks respectively, the 3GPP Non-Terrestrial Network standard is used, making it compatible with all standard-compliant networks and enabling operators to work with service providers to offer roaming

Apple and Qualcomm’s services also exploit satellites orbiting in LEO (acronym for Low Earth Orbit), at an altitude between the atmosphere and the van Allen belts, ie between 300 and 1000 km. MediaTek chips, on the other hand, connect to satellites in GEO, circular and equatorial geostationary orbit at 35786 km altitude.

MediaTek will use the Satellite Connect service of the Bullitt company, with which it has been collaborating for some time, to make the complete two-way satellite messaging function available on Motorola devices, as well as location sharing and emergency SOS in a similar way to what is already possible on Apple’s latest iPhones. Practically, you will actually be able to send and receive text messages.