MediaTek announces new Dimensity 7200 chipset for mid-range phones

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
MediaTek announces new Dimensity 7200 chipset for mid-range phones
1676546802 mediatek announces new dimensity 7200 chipset for mid range phones.jpeg
MediaTek announced the newest member of its chipset lineup: the Dimension 7200. It is aimed at mid-range cell phones and manufactured in the same 4-nanometer lithography as the Dimensity 9200.

Among the highlights are support for 5G connectivity, game performance optimizations and high energy efficiency.

The eight-core processor has two Cortex A715 clocked at up to 2.8 GHz and six Cortex A510. In raw performance, the Dimensity 7200 sits above the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 based on Geekbench results, according to MediaTek.

The graphics unit is a Mali G610 quad-core GPU that achieved between 100 to 120 FPS in the Manhattan GFX benchmark. It supports displays with a refresh rate of up to 144 Hz, as long as they don’t exceed FullHD+ resolution.

Playback: MediaTek.

The Dimensity 7200 features MediaTek’s Imagiq 765 and 14-bit HDR-ISP that supports cameras up to 200 megapixels and records 4K HDR video, as well as 1080p resolution when using autofocus. For low lighting, the chipset brings a noise reduction feature.

According to MediaTek, its new processor also features the company’s APU (AI Processing Unit) that optimizes battery consumption. For gaming, the Dimensity 7200 features HyperEngine 5.0 which uses artificial intelligence based on Variable Rate Shading (VRS) to save power.

Playback: MediaTek.

In connectivity, it has support for sub-6 GHz 5G with 2CC and download up to 4.7 Gpbs, in addition to Dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. In memory, the chipset has a maximum RAM speed of 6,400 Mpbs and UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The first cell phones equipped with the Dimensity 7200 chipset will arrive in the first half of 2023 in China. So far, it has not been revealed which device will debut the chipset.

