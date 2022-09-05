Mediamarkt will respect the price of those who were able to buy the iPhone 13 yesterday for only €579

- Advertisement -

will keep the of €579 for the iphone-13-celular-android-gamer-ou-ios-popular-comparativo/">iPhone 13 with 128GB of storage, which was mistakenly downgraded and now appears on the web corrected to €849.

It is not uncommon for an online store to make a mistake when updating the price of a product and, for a few minutes, it can be purchased at an unusually low price. That is precisely what happened to Mediamarkt yesterday.

The 128GB iPhone 13 that you can buy for €909 at the Apple Store was reduced to only €579 on the Mediamarkt website, which meant a discount of €330 that did not go unnoticed by many buyers.

The purchase conditions of Mediamarkt foresee this type of situation, which is solved by canceling the order and refunding the purchase.

In the event that MediaMarkt or the Point of Sale identify a manifest error in the price of any of the published Products, they will notify the Client immediately, as well as carry out the corresponding publication of the rectification thereof through the Website. and in the usual means of communication, with the Client having the option of reconfirming, through the “My Account” section, their order at the correct price or, failing that, canceling it.

That is precisely what Mediamarkt did yesterday send an email to all buyers informing them of the error and that they were proceeding to cancel and refund their purchase.

However, to the delight of affected buyers, Mediamarkt has posted on its Twitter account that He is going to send them a discount code so they can get the iPhone 13 at the original price.

This is a gesture that honors Mediamarkt, since we all have in our minds other cases in which the store has done everything possible not to take responsibility for the error.



