MediaCreationTool.Bat, a free and open source alternative to download Windows 11

Downloading Windows 11 right now depends on being part of the Insiders program or taking up some third-party alternatives. As for this last option, we have previously commented on downloading the system ISO from the UUP Dump website. In that sense, today we will present you a new alternative to obtain your copy of Windows 11 or Windows 10 in a very simple way.

This time, we will occupy an open source application called MediaCreationTool.Bat. It is a script with the ability not only to download the operating system but to help us with additional options.

Download Windows 11, disable compatibility check and more

Windows 11 will not be with us officially until October. It will be precisely at this moment when Microsoft updates its tool and incorporates the possibility of downloading, installing or creating a bootable disc with Windows 11. However, as we mentioned before, third-party options can help us in this task and download Windows 11 with MediaCreationTool. Bat is really simple.

This application was created with the purpose of facilitating the download of the ISO images of the different versions of Windows 10. Now, they have incorporated Windows 11 along with possibilities such as avoiding the compatibility check. This way, anyone can install and test the operating system. Although Microsoft had already anticipated this possibility, the ISO that downloads the program from its servers is not yet stable.

To use the application, you just have to go to the GitHub project from this link and download the compressed file. Then unzip everything into a folder and run the MediaCreationTool.Bat file as administrator. This will display a command interpreter window and an interface, where you will have to select the version of Windows 10 or the ISO of Windows 11 that you want to obtain.

The next screen will offer the options to download the ISO to the computer or save it to a USB. This is very useful because it prepares us at once for installation on removable memory. The rest will be to wait for the download to finish and that’s it. If you want to get an image of any version of Windows 10 or download Windows 11, feel free to try this app.