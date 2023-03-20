Mechanical hard drives could disappear by the end of the year, these analysts say

According to an analysis by Trendforce, the selling price of SSD components will continue to drop during 2023. This is good news for individuals, since it means that high-capacity storage solutions, 2, 3 or even 4 TB models will always be more affordable.

The price of SSDs is constantly falling. This is due to weak supply chain demand for flash memory in the second quarter of 2022. trendforce predicts that the price of this component could drop another 15% during the first quarter of 2023.

If the fall is less significant than that observed in the previous quarter (25%), it signals, according to experts, a strong trend for the year to come. As foundries continue to design ever denser wafers, brands will try to sell their SSDs and lower capacity SD and microSD cards at low prices.

According to these analysts, the days of mechanical hard drives are numbered

Flash memory makers are slowing down their pace of production so as not to flood the market with this type of product and not to lower their prices (too much). That said, the giants of the semiconductor industry are not abandoning the idea of ​​offering ever more efficient and dense memories. We are still waiting for the launch of the new 238-layer 4D NAND flash memory technology from SK Hynix and Micron.

This will significantly lower the price per TB of data for SSDs and will make capacities below 2 TB obsolete. The drop in the price of TB and the increase in storage capacity of SSDs therefore herald the end of mechanical hard drives. According to Trendforce, 2.5-inch SATA format SSDs with capacity less than or equal to 2 TB should disappear by the end of 2023. Same observation for microSD: the most affordable 256 GB cards are negotiated at such low prices that there will really be no point in offering cards with lower capacities (32 and 64 GB).

Source : Tech Radar