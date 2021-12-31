Meath road shut as emergency services attend scene of two vehicle crash

A road in Co Meath has been shut for over four hours after two cars crashed this evening.

The crash happened in Kells on the N52 slip road at 4:45pm.

The N52 to M3 slip road is currently shut to traffic and local diversions are in place.

A garda spokesperson told Dublin Live: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision that occurred on the N52 slip road in Kells, Co. Meath. The incident occurred at approximately 4.45pm this evening, Friday 31 st December 2021.

“Two cars collided during the incident. The N52 to M3 slip road is currently closed to all traffic and local diversions are in place.

“No further details are available at this time. Investigations are ongoing.”

