McLaren launches its own electric scooter, it is foldable and has an F1 soul

A surprise has been the last announcement that the company has made McLaren. The well-known car manufacturer has launched a new line of electric scooters that has excellent design and features. So much so, that it can be said that it is clearly inspired by the world of Formula 1.

The specific model is McLaren Series 1 and has led the design team Richard Clarke is an F1 engineer. In other words, the bet is important. Among some of the options offered by this model is that it has a very advanced folding system that hardly effortlessly allows the chassis of the scooter to be left in a very small space, which is made of light metal -magnesium- which makes the weight of the product it stays very low 16.5 kilos.

In addition, it has reflective elements and good quality powerful lights (some of them LED) that increase the attractiveness and, at the same time, provide excellent safety. All this created by lavoie, the set allows excellent overall lighting that makes the driver always visible. It does not lack a information panel in which all the details of this electric scooter are controlled and, at the same time, you can see information even on the route that is taken step by step.

Other good options of this McLaren

An example of these is that it can circulate at a maximum distance of 50 kilometers. It is not the best model on the market in this section, but it is in the elite and, at least in this case, we are talking about unrestricted driving. By the way, the braking system includes a load element that helps improve the performance of the scooter here, since we are talking about KERS technology. As for the recharging of the battery, it is completed in a couple of hours.

Other options that are positive is that the braking system includes the use of technology of disk, which ensures high precision at all speeds. It even includes wireless connectivity to access a app own in smartphones -both for iOS and Android- that allows you to keep track of the wear of the components of the scooter and, even, you can use an alert system that if it detects that there is a problem (such as an accident), this It is activated to be able to help quickly and without the driver having to do anything.

Arrival of this electric scooter

At the moment, the manufacturer has indicated that the next month It will be the moment in which you can reserve the product we are talking about, but you have not indicated the price it will have (and it does not aim to be especially cheap). If you are a follower of F1, surely this model will attract your attention, as it will have great features that, yes, for now are kept secret -we are referring to power and speed, for example).

