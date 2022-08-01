HomeTech NewsCybersecurityMcAfee Agent could serve as a loophole for malicious code

McAfee Agent could serve as a loophole for malicious code

Tech NewsCybersecurity

Published on

By Brian Adam
mcafee agent could serve as a loophole for malicious code.jpg
mcafee agent could serve as a loophole for malicious code.jpg
- Advertisement -

An important security update closes a vulnerability in McAfee agent.

Under certain conditions, attackers could target a vulnerability in McAfee Agent under Windows, run malicious code on systems and gain increased user rights. A patch solves the security problem. The application downloads updates for McAfee applications, among other things.

 

At the Gap (CVE-2022-2313″high“) is a DLL hijacking vulnerability. At this point, a local attacker could place a crafted DLL library in the same folder from which the Smart Installer is run. McAfee Agent 5.77 should be armed against such attacks, assure the developers in a warning message.

They develop a lighting system to see mobile notifications from the pocket

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

Artificial intelligence supports Bavaria’s initiative against hate online

Hateful comments in Bavaria have been reported directly to the judiciary for three years....
Android

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, design unveiled by official renderings

The official advances Motorola on Moto X30 Pro, the next top-of-the-range smartphone from the...
Tech News

My scrum is broken #113: Designing agile contracts

In this episode of the podcast, Dr. Falk W. Müller as a guest. What...
Tech News

ASUS Unveils Lightweight Chromebook CX1 Laptop

ASUS has presented in society the Chromebook CX1, a light, resistant and economical laptop...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.