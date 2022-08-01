McAfee Agent could serve as a loophole for malicious code

- Advertisement -
An important security update closes a vulnerability in McAfee agent.
Under certain conditions, attackers could target a vulnerability in McAfee Agent under Windows, run malicious code on systems and gain increased user rights. A patch solves the security problem. The application downloads updates for McAfee applications, among other things.
At the Gap (CVE-2022-2313″high“) is a DLL hijacking vulnerability. At this point, a local attacker could place a crafted DLL library in the same folder from which the Smart Installer is run. McAfee Agent 5.77 should be armed against such attacks, assure the developers in a warning message.
