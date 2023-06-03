May system update for Surface Duo and Duo 2 causes random reboots

A Microsoft recently released a new operating system update for their smartphones android dual screen, Surface Duo It is Surface Duo 2. The update brought the latest May 2023 security patch to the devices. However, vSeveral users have reported on the Microsoft community forum and Reddit that the new system build is causing random reboots on their devices, which are shutting down abruptly with no apparent known cause.





As per reports, after such a reboot, the system asks whether users want to reboot again or perform a hard reset. When selecting the first option, the device even works fine for a while, but the problem returns again later. As mentioned in a Reddit thread, the affected build number on the Surface Duo is the 2022.829.13while that of the Surface Duo 2 is 2023.425.15. Reports point out that turning off Wi-Fi fixes the problem, as long as you don’t turn it back on.

Shortly after users started reporting this new issue on Microsoft's official community forum, a company representative responded saying that the team in question is "actively investigating" the cause of the issue. The company has yet to release an official fix and it's unclear how long it will take Microsoft to fix this problem. In the meantime, those who haven't installed the May security patch on their device should wait for now.