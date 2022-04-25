Latest newsIreland

May bank holiday: Social welfare and child benefit payment dates changed

By: Brian Adam

The normal social welfare payment dates have changed this weekend due to the May bank holiday.

Monday, May 2 is the next bank holiday in Ireland which means all banks and post offices will be closed on that date.

Because of this, the dates that you can expect your weekly welfare payment will be different.

Post Office payment arrangements

For those that collect their welfare payments at the post office, the payments that are due on May 2 will now be paid on April 29.

Those due on May 3 should not be affected.

Credit Union payments

Any welfare payments that are due to be paid into bank accounts or credit unions will be paid on April 29, not May 2.

Child Benefit

The Child benefit payment is due on April 3 and for many recipients that is when they’ll receive it.

However depending on your bank, it could be paid earlier but that is not a guarantee, according to moneyguideireland.

After the May bank holiday, there are five more remaining in 2022.

The dates for these bank holidays can be found here along with the dates for the next two years.

A new bank holiday has also been announced for 2023 and will fall on February 1 which is St Brigid’s Day.

