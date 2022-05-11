May 2022 Android Patch, all devices updated

Below is a summary of all devices that received the Android security patches of May 2022. Earlier this month, the recent Samsung Galaxy S were the forerunners, closely followed by the Google Pixels, and over the next few days they spread to other devices. Below is a summary with the current situation and all the relevant details; we will update the article as new devices arrive.

PATCH MAY 2022: DEVICES UPDATED

Samsung Galaxy S20 4G

9/5

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 10 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy A33, A53

3/5

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G, S20 Ultra 5G

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

Google Pixel 5 and 5a

Google Pixel 4a 4G and 4a 5G

Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL

Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL

2/5