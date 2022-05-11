May 2022 Android Patch, all devices updated

Below is a summary of all devices that received the Android security patches of May 2022. Earlier this month, the recent Samsung Galaxy S were the forerunners, closely followed by the Google Pixels, and over the next few days they spread to other devices. Below is a summary with the current situation and all the relevant details; we will update the article as new devices arrive.
PATCH MAY 2022: DEVICES UPDATED
- Samsung Galaxy S20 4G
9/5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 10 Plus 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A33, A53
3/5
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G, S20 Ultra 5G
- Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
- Google Pixel 5 and 5a
- Google Pixel 4a 4G and 4a 5G
- Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL
- Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL
2/5
- Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra (from 9 May in Italy)
- Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 20 Ultra