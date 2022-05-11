May 2022 Android Patch, all devices updated

1003388.jpeg
1003388.jpeg

Below is a summary of all devices that received the Android security patches of May 2022. Earlier this month, the recent Samsung Galaxy S were the forerunners, closely followed by the Google Pixels, and over the next few days they spread to other devices. Below is a summary with the current situation and all the relevant details; we will update the article as new devices arrive.

PATCH MAY 2022: DEVICES UPDATED

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 4G
Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

9/5

  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus, Note 10 Plus 5G
  • Samsung Galaxy A33, A53

3/5

  • Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, S20 Plus 5G, S20 Ultra 5G
  • Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
  • Google Pixel 5 and 5a
  • Google Pixel 4a 4G and 4a 5G
  • Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL
  • Google Pixel 3a and 3a XL
Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

2/5

  • Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra (from 9 May in Italy)
  • Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20, 20 Ultra

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR