Maximum quality: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 join the HDR10 support list on Netflix

has just added two new phones to its list of devices that support content, that is, that are capable of offering the best visual experience with their powerful high-contrast screens. We’re talking about the Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung’s latest generation foldable phones. The list of phones and tablets that support Netflix’s HDR10 content now has all models of the “Galaxy Z” family and other tops of the line, but there is a highlight for the recent addition of the Galaxy A73, the first premium cell phone from South Korea to join the products that offer the best image quality available on the platform.

maximum-quality-Galaxy-Z-Fold-4-and-Flip-4-join.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

A common feature between the foldables and the advanced intermediate is the presence of AMOLED technology, which enables the highest possible contrast ratio on screens. The Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature 2nd generation Dynamic AMOLED, which supports up to HDR10+, while the Galaxy A73 features the predecessor technology, Super AMOLED. There are also new additions to the Netflix HD content compatibility list, such as Samsung's cheapest phones, such as the recently announced Galaxy A04. Microsoft Edge has a new feature to consume less battery It is worth remembering that the inclusion of devices in the lists does not represent changes in the experience. This is just a service proposal for help users know the capabilities of their cell phones or tablets when watching a favorite movie or series.

With this, it is clear that it is possible to get the high quality streaming of a top of the line, like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, in a phone that costs almost three times less, like the Galaxy A73. Both have 6.7-inch screens and 120 Hz refresh rate. Other handsets that have recently joined the list include the ASUS ROG Phone 6, Zenfone 9 and various OPPO handsets. Lists are constantly updated as new phones are released with the required hardware. If you are looking for a model that supports HDR10 on Netflix to watch the new titles that will debut in the catalog, it is worth checking the list on its official page (see source).

