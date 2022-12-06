Maximum immersion: Google lists which apps will have Spatial Audio with Pixel Buds Pro

Google’s most recent update to the Pixel line brought some cool features like Clear Calling, but the next update will bring an even more cool feature: Spatial Audio for the Pixel Buds Pro. Although this news will only arrive in early 2023, Google has already announced which apps will be compatible with this function.

Spatial Audio is a feature that is already available for several headphones on the market such as the AirPods Pro on the iPhone, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro on Samsung phones and soon also on the Pixel Buds Pro for the following Google devices:

Google Pixel 6

Google Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7 Pro

Spatial Audio is a feature that allows you to create a greater sense of immersion by tracking head movements using sensors in the headphones to simulate the feeling the listener has when watching something live with instruments and voices fixed in certain places with a sense of depth and distance.