Update (02/17/2023) – by LR
In the middle of last year, the Remedy Entertainment has confirmed a partnership with Rockstar Games to develop a remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. These titles were released in 2001 and 2003, respectively, creating a legion of fans of the character’s saga in search of revenge.
Both games will win a remake for the new generation of Sony and Microsoft consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and a version dedicated to PC players. According to a report released last Friday (10), the games are still in the conceptual stage, but have “progressed well” suggesting progress on the project.
The company has not committed to saying when the games will be made official, so it remains to wait for more official information in the coming months. Read the content of the document below:
The Max Payne 1 and 2 remakes are still in the conceptual phase. The project has progressed well. We look forward to bringing this beloved character back to life for a new generation of consoles and a new generation of fans.
We now have five AAA games in development, which has been our ambitious goal. The move to this multi-project model is going well, but we’ve also experienced some growing pains with the implementation of our model, as was partially evidenced in the summer of 2022 with the additional time needed for the Vanguard project.
Original (04/06/2022)
Max Payne and Max Payne 2 are getting remakes for PS5, Xbox Series and PC
Remedy Entertainment announced this Wednesday (6) an agreement with Rockstar Games for the production of exclusive remakes for the new generation (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S) and PC of the games Max Payne It is Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne.
According to a statement from the companies, the two games will be developed using Remedy’s proprietary graphics engine, Northlight, the same engine that was used in titles such as Control It is Quantum Break, for example.
It is worth mentioning that Remedy will return at the helm of the remakes, as it was the creator and original developer of the first two titles. Nonetheless, Rockstar Games retains the rights to the Max Payne franchise and will fund the new project.
According to the first official information, the remakes are in the conceptual development stage. Therefore, the games have not yet come out of paper. The companies further stated that the titles will have the budget of a high quality AAA game.
Another detail is that the games will be made available in a single package. Max Payne and Max Payne 2 Remake they still don’t have an official release date, but they will arrive for PS5. Xbox Series X|S and PC at some point.
Max Payne marked the games industry in the 2000s, and seeing the first two games in the trilogy remade from scratch with next-gen graphics and Rockstar’s big-budget quality excites many fans of the police officer.
