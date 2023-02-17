Max Payne and Max Payne 2 are getting remakes for PS5, Xbox Series and PC

In the middle of last year, the Remedy Entertainment has confirmed a partnership with Rockstar Games to develop a remake of Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne. These titles were released in 2001 and 2003, respectively, creating a legion of fans of the character’s saga in search of revenge.

Both games will win a remake for the new generation of Sony and Microsoft consoles, including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and a version dedicated to PC players. According to a report released last Friday (10), the games are still in the conceptual stage, but have “progressed well” suggesting progress on the project.

The company has not committed to saying when the games will be made official, so it remains to wait for more official information in the coming months. Read the content of the document below: