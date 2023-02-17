Mattresses, Home Goods, Apparel, and More

5G News
Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Presidents’ Day is coming, and a lot of brands and retailers are taking advantage of the three-day weekend by offering huge discounts on tons of best-selling items, from home goods and furniture (Presidents’ Day is huge for mattress companies) to apparel, tech gear, beauty, and beyond.

Been on the hunt for something for spring? This is the time to pull the trigger while you can score some pretty stellar deals from now through Monday. Scroll through below to check out every Presidents Day sale 2023—some of which are already live.

Sunny Home Fitness: Take up to 31% off select treadmills, stationary bikes, rowing machines and more.

Breville: Take 20% off select Breville espresso machines.

Funight KN95 Masks: Take a whopping 75% off (was $60, now $20).

Apple AirPods: Take up to 20% off select AirPods models.

iRobot Roomba Vacuums: Take up to $100 off select robot vacuums and mops.

Vitamix Blenders: Take up to $250 off select blenders and appliances.

Wayfair: Take up to 50% off furniture, home decor, mattresses, patio essentials, and more through 2/22.

Our Place: Take 25% off the Always Cast Iron Pan and a selection of tableware.

Anthropologie: Take 30% off hundreds of customer-favorite items, including the beloved Gleaming Primrose Mirror.

Macy’s: Take up to 60% off furniture, beauty, apparel, mattresses, and more from 2/17-2/20.

Nest Bedding: $300 off select mattresses.

Crane and Canopy: Up to 70% off bedding, sheets, and home décor.

Brooklinen: 15% off sitewide.

Allswell: 20% off everything sitewide.

Skinstore: 15% off sitewide with code SS15.

Lookfantastic: Shop up to 50% off sitewide with the code PRESIDENT15.

Peace Out Skincare: 30% off sitewide starting on 2/17.

Nordstrom: Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is live with up to 60% off coveted brands like All Saints, Tory Burch, Nike, and Levi’s.

Eberjay: Sale on Sale: Get up to 50% off sale styles with the code SALEONSALE.

Pact: Take up to 70% off sitewide all weekend long.

Madewell: Take an extra 20% off your order with the code YESPLEASE.

Huckberry: Up to 60% off top brands like Flint & Tinder, Relwen, and more.

Adidas: Take 30% off online and in-store with the code SCORE.

Banana Republic: 40% off everything.

Backcountry: 50% off gear and apparel.

Best Buy: Save up to 50% off appliances from top brands like Samsung, LG, Whirpool, and more.

Walmart: Take up to 40% off select brands, including Samsung, Apple, Sony, and more.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find more deals, including Nordstrom Rack coupons, Macy’s coupons, Overstock coupons, and adidas coupons.

