Matter is already official, although it still has to reach final consumers

It has cost its own but Matter, the new open source standard that will allow interoperability between connected devices from different IoT ecosystems, is already becoming a reality after some delays.

Matter was developed with the aim of avoiding the fragmentation of connected devices once their sales begin to grow, and which until now have been linked to specific IoT ecosystems.



The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) today announced the official launch of Matter 1.0 and the opening of the IoT device certification program, which will allow companies manufacturing IoT products to complete the necessary processes before making IoT devices compatible with Matter. available to final consumers.

More than 550 technology companies are expected to participate in the certification of the first IoT devices compatible with Matter, including large technology companies such as Google, Amazon and Apple, as well as those involved in the development of this standard.

According to the CSA:

As part of the Matter 1.0 release, authorized test labs are open for product certification, harnesses and test tools are available, and the open source reference design software development kit (SDK) is complete. all to bring new and innovative products to market. . Additionally, Alliance members with devices already deployed and with plans to upgrade their products to support Matter can now do so, once their products are certified.

For now, it will cover smart devices such as light bulbs, accessories for them, switches, speakers, blinds, connected locks, and even multimedia devices such as TVs, among others.

Without going any further, Google has announced hours ago that it will carry out an update this week of speakers, smart screens and all Nest routers so that they begin to be compatible with Matter and enable the control of other Matter devices, for which It has also presented the renewal of the Google Home application for the management of Matter devices from Android mobiles.

According to Google:

Your Android phone will automatically detect a Matter device and help you set it up safely and quickly. Matter settings and app linking will be available by default on billions of Android devices with the launch of Google’s Matter support later this year. We’re even working directly with major device manufacturers to ensure we have support on as many Matter compatible devices as possible.

The company has also presented today the new Nest Wifi Pro, the new router with support for Wifi 6E networks to offer fairly high and stable speeds, also being prepared for when Matter can also be available for end consumers.

More info/image credit: CSA