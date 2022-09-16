matter coming soon: confirmations from apple and google

- Advertisement -

Matter about to arrive on iOS and Android: confirmation arrives from iOS 16.1 (and iPadOS 16.1) betaas well as from Home Developer Console, now available in Developer Preview. In short, a double signal that attests the imminent debut of the platform called to simplify the management of the smart home and of all the multi-platform devices that constitute it. Matter, we recall, was born in the spring of last year from the ashes of the Project CHIP initiative.

With the Beta 1 of iOS 16.1 the first signs of Matter arrive on the apple-watch-series-8-and-se-what-the-first-reviews-from-the-world-say/">Apple operating system. In fact, there is now the voice “Matter Accessories” in Settings> General: if you click, you have access to a list of accessories compatible with the Matter platform added to a connected service (HomeKit, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings). To date, however, there are no compatible devices yet: a matter of little and we are sure that the offer will begin to be substantial.

Apple had announced the compatibility of Matter with iOS 16 during the opening keynote of WWDC 2022. On that occasion a new common language between smart home devices.

GOOGLE

On some Android smartphones the rumor has appeared Matter Devices & Services, an unequivocal sign of the development that is now over. In addition, Google published a post a few hours ago announcing the Google Home Developer Console Developer Preview.

It is a series of tools dedicated to developers so that they can create solutions compatible with Matter. “It provides everything you need to make smart and innovative smart home products with Matter” With the console comes the Google Home Device SDK to simplify the creation of devices compatible with Matter.