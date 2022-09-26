Material You: YouTube Music receives update with minor design improvements on Android

YouTube is one of Google’s apps that has changed the most over the year. In addition to the possibility of sharing music in Instagram Stories, the streaming platform is receiving a small “fix” in its to adapt to the visual language of the ecosystem, You. As discovered last weekend by 9to5Googlea update brings a similar look to the tablet version in the albums and playlists view. There is a small change to the “Play” and “Random” buttons, which replace the quadratic format to take on more rounded edges and a refreshed font. Check out:

minor-design-improvements.jpeg" width="330" height="733">

The homepage also received changes in its appearance and started to display the filters in transparent buttons that replace the “pills” of the previous version. This area allows the user to find music based on their activity or mood — such as traveling or exercising. Behind the buttons are images of recommended albums or artists. - Advertisement - Compare the old UI (left) with the new homepage (right): These are the advantages of the next iPhone 14 and its 6 GB of RAM

Such changes were available in tests over the last few months, but only for a small portion of users. Soon, everyone should receive the news on their Android phones, but there is still no specific date set by Google.

YouTube Music is gaining features that make the music streaming platform more attractive to users of rival services like Spotify and Deezer. With the increase in prices for Apple Music, it is possible that its value of R$ 16.90/month – one of the lowest monthly fees in the segment – ​​is an advantage. Are you a YouTube Music user? How do you rate your experience? Comment below!