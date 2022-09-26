HomeTech NewsMaterial You: YouTube Music receives update with minor design improvements on Android

Material You: YouTube Music receives update with minor design improvements on Android

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Material You: YouTube Music receives update with minor design improvements on Android
1664210070 material you youtube music receives update with minor design improvements.jpeg
- Advertisement -

YouTube Music is one of Google’s apps that has changed the most over the year. In addition to the possibility of sharing music in Instagram Stories, the streaming platform is receiving a small “fix” in its design to adapt to the visual language of the ecosystem, Material You.

As discovered last weekend by 9to5Googlea update brings a similar look to the tablet version in the albums and playlists view. There is a small change to the “Play” and “Random” buttons, which replace the quadratic format to take on more rounded edges and a refreshed font. Check out:

minor-design-improvements.jpeg" width="330" height="733">

Left, old design; right, new look with Material You (Images: 9to5Google)

The homepage also received changes in its appearance and started to display the filters in transparent buttons that replace the “pills” of the previous version. This area allows the user to find music based on their activity or mood — such as traveling or exercising. Behind the buttons are images of recommended albums or artists.

- Advertisement -

Compare the old UI (left) with the new homepage (right):

These are the advantages of the next iPhone 14 and its 6 GB of RAM

(Images: 9to5Google)

Such changes were available in tests over the last few months, but only for a small portion of users. Soon, everyone should receive the news on their Android phones, but there is still no specific date set by Google.

YouTube Music is gaining features that make the music streaming platform more attractive to users of rival services like Spotify and Deezer. With the increase in prices for Apple Music, it is possible that its value of R$ 16.90/month – one of the lowest monthly fees in the segment – ​​is an advantage.

Are you a YouTube Music user? How do you rate your experience? Comment below!

- Advertisement -

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #size {display:none;}.lojas{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

TC Teaches: How to Disable Spotify Autostart When Turning on Computer

If you've been following us for a while, then you probably already know that...
Apps

WhatsApp wants to look like Zoom and Google Meet: news coming to video calls from this week

The most popular messaging app in the world continues to receive improvements....

More like this

How to?

How to get free envelopes for the Qatar World Cup 2022 virtual album

There is less and less to go before the great Qatar 2022 Soccer World...
Dedicated Server

Best web hosting of 2022

The best web hosting providers for your needs tried and tested Wondering how to find...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.