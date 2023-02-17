Material You: Google May Bring Android’s Dynamic Color Theme to Wear OS Watches

Material You is one of the biggest changes in the history of the visual language of Android and is already present in several phones and tablets running Android 12 and Android 13, but the transition is not yet complete. In the last week, the 9to5Google found indications that the “dynamic color” design will also make its way to Wear OS 3 smartwatches. Developers found mentions of Material You in a list of settings for wearable devices in the Android 14 open source project. Specifically, a new line of code titled “DYNAMIC_COLOR_THEME_ENABLED” suggests that the dynamic color theme may arrive in an update for eligible smartwatches.

Wear OS 3 is still based on Android 11. This means that the platform for wearable devices does not yet support dynamic colors that change based on the device’s wallpaper, but that may be about to change. - Advertisement - Signs pointed that Google was working on a major update to Wear OS that would finally be based on Android 13, but the site’s new findings suggest that the big tech may end up jumping to Android 14which is in the preview phase for platform developers.

There’s still no word on how Material You would work on Wear OS, as smartwatches tend to keep most of the screen off to save power. One possibility is that the system would allow customizing the colors of a display and using the same tones in colored buttons of applications that support the theme. Google is also working to bring its dynamic color theme to ChromeOS, its PC operating system. The company has not yet revealed details about the transition process to its new visual language, but it is possible that new information will be revealed during the I / O 2023 event, which could take place in May.

