Material You, dynamic theme of Android 12 also on non-Pixel smartphones from March

The Material You, or at least its dynamic theme, will arrive in March on smartphones from various manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi: Google officially confirmed it, a few hours after the spread of rumors about it that even suggested the obligation to support some form of dynamic theme on all native Android 12 devices.

The official post on the Android Developers blog explains that the company is working closely with various hardware partners to ensure the arrival of what is probably the most important novelty, at least in terms of aesthetics, of Android 12, on as many terminals as possible. , to ensure ecosystem-level consistency for both developers and end users. The slide shared by Google shows the dynamic theme, Monet, in action on devices like Samsung’s Galaxy S22, OnePlus 9 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Pro, Vivo IQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11.

Monet, we recall, is the algorithm developed by Google that underlies the dynamic theme. He’s able to generate a consistent color palette from a background image; Android 12 then organically applies it to various parts of the operating system interface, such as wallpaper, buttons, accents, menus, pop-ups, and much more. As the background changes, therefore, the colors of the entire operating system change.

In these early stages, Google kept Monet to itself – that is, it was made available only on Pixel smartphones; third-party manufacturers have either done without or have developed their own version of the algorithm. From the start it was rumored that Google’s plan was to make Monet available to everyone, once a first phase of exclusivity / running-in was completed.

Apps, of course, can also implement dynamic theme support, but the developers have to explicitly decide: it is not an automatic step. In these early stages, adoption has been very slow – even at Google itself. Among the apps already updated are Gmail, Translate, Registratore, the clock, the Play Store, partly Photos and Chrome; many more will come later, the company promises.