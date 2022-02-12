Search here...
MobileAndroid

Material You, dynamic theme of Android 12 also on non-Pixel smartphones from March

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

The Material You, or at least its dynamic theme, will arrive in March on smartphones from various manufacturers, including Samsung, OnePlus, OPPO, Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi: Google officially confirmed it, a few hours after the spread of rumors about it that even suggested the obligation to support some form of dynamic theme on all native Android 12 devices.

The official post on the Android Developers blog explains that the company is working closely with various hardware partners to ensure the arrival of what is probably the most important novelty, at least in terms of aesthetics, of Android 12, on as many terminals as possible. , to ensure ecosystem-level consistency for both developers and end users. The slide shared by Google shows the dynamic theme, Monet, in action on devices like Samsung’s Galaxy S22, OnePlus 9 Pro, OPPO Find X3 Pro, Vivo IQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11.

Read:

The mask with integrated headphones

Monet, we recall, is the algorithm developed by Google that underlies the dynamic theme. He’s able to generate a consistent color palette from a background image; Android 12 then organically applies it to various parts of the operating system interface, such as wallpaper, buttons, accents, menus, pop-ups, and much more. As the background changes, therefore, the colors of the entire operating system change.

In these early stages, Google kept Monet to itself – that is, it was made available only on Pixel smartphones; third-party manufacturers have either done without or have developed their own version of the algorithm. From the start it was rumored that Google’s plan was to make Monet available to everyone, once a first phase of exclusivity / running-in was completed.

Apps, of course, can also implement dynamic theme support, but the developers have to explicitly decide: it is not an automatic step. In these early stages, adoption has been very slow – even at Google itself. Among the apps already updated are Gmail, Translate, Registratore, the clock, the Play Store, partly Photos and Chrome; many more will come later, the company promises.

 

Previous articleAll the news of Android 13
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Material You, dynamic theme of Android 12 also on non-Pixel smartphones from March

The Material You, or at least its dynamic theme, will arrive in March on smartphones from various manufacturers,...
Android

All the news of Android 13

On the occasion of the release of the first Developer Preview of Android 13 Tiramisu we decided to...
Android

Facebook Messenger, ephemeral messages and news for vocals arrive

Putting aside crypto problems, stock market crashes and extreme loss metaverse ventures, the show must go on, said...
Android

Android will have a new system for you to manage notifications

Notifications can become a headache on mobile. And although Android has some options that allow you to...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.