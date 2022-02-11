Search here...
MobileAndroidHuawei

Material You could become mandatory in Android 12

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Since we started seeing the first images of the Android 12 betas, its design was the protagonist. It was the first contact with Material You and, with the official arrival of the operating system, we have been able to verify the importance that Google has given to a very well thought-out interface change, and that it offers a really attractive user experience.

Material You is, as we told you at the time, the evolution of Material Design, probably Google’s most successful design paradigm, and that not only extends throughout the company’s ecosystem of apps and services, but has also significantly influenced the design of interfaces and graphic elements from many other sources. As we already remembered in the publication that I mentioned earlier, with Material Design Google scored a point similar to that achieved by Apple, on more than one occasion, with some of its designs over the years.

Read:

Simuland, to test our defenses against hacker attacks

With the success of Material Design, it was to be expected that its evolution would maintain the level, and although there are opinions for all tastes in this regard, many of us think that Material You has not only kept the level of its predecessor, but has improved it. The problem is that, until now, only the owners of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro can enjoy all its virtues. Why? Because there are many manufacturers that, even installing Android 12, put a customization layer on it with which the design of the operating system is lost.

This, however, could be about to change since, according to Android Police, Google wants to impose Material You on manufacturers to unify the Android 12 user experience. Thus, according to internal Google documentation to which this medium would have had access, all Android 12 builds customized by manufacturers that reach Google as of March 14 must compulsorily comply with certain requirements related to Material You.

To

And what control can Google exercise at this point? Well, a lot, actually. And it is that when I mentioned that custom Android builds are sent to Google, I did not mention that the reason for such sending is that the browser company must validate them so that they can use Google services. In other words, If Google does not approve the design, the manufacturer will be able to include Android 12 on its devices… but without Google servicesthat is to say, exactly the same situation of Huawei after the veto of the United States.

Specific, developers will need to use Monet, the system component responsible for Android 12’s color scheme, a key element of Material You, and which is responsible for generating multiple color palettes from a single source color. These palettes, generated dynamically, are the ones used in all the elements of the system and of the apps that also use Material You (currently those of Google).

Read:

WhatsApp tutorial to change your phone number without problems

ANDn its launch, Monet was exclusive to Google Pixels, but with Android 12L this engine will reach AOSP, the Android base used by developers to create their own builds of the operating system. With this change alone, manufacturers would already be able to apply Material You-based designs to their development interfaces, but with this change, if confirmed, this would no longer be a choice, but an obligation.

Previous articleImportant video editor for iPad prepares its arrival on Android
Next articleMicrosoft prepares the ‘tablet mode’ of Windows 11: do you know what the most important change is?
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Tech News

Microsoft prepares the ‘tablet mode’ of Windows 11: do you know what the most important change is?

Microsoft could not leave behind a feature of Windows 10 that allowed to squeeze the most out...
Android

Material You could become mandatory in Android 12

Since we started seeing the first images of the Android 12 betas, its design was the protagonist. ...
Android

Important video editor for iPad prepares its arrival on Android

LumaFusion is an extraordinary video editing application, belonging to the developer company LumaTouch, which has earned its popularity...
Apple

Apple releases iOS and iPadOS 15.3.1, macOS Monterey 12.2.1 and watchOS 8.4.2

Apple released iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1, two minor updates for the iOS and iPadOS operating systems released...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.