Material Design Awards 2021: these are the apps with the best design of the year according to Google

For yet another year, Google has announced the winners of the Material Design Awards. These awards recognize those Android applications that have applied the best Material Design in a series of concepts: this year’s are dark theme, big screens and movement.

After analyzing hundreds of nominated apps, Google has announced the three Android apps with a better design according to the previous concepts. The good news is that they are all free.

Post-It, for the use of movement

The official application of the most famous sticky notes of all time wins the award for better use of movement. An example of this use of movement is the feeling of crumpling a real note in the application.

Another example of this use of movement in the interface occurs when capture a series of notes using the mobile camera. The notes are animated upwards, giving the feeling of leaving reality and transporting to the application.

Post-it® Developer: 3M Company

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Productivity

TodoIst, for its adaptation to large screens

Google is giving greater importance to the way in which applications and the system adapt to larger screens and a proof of this is Android 12L. Of the nominations, Google has awarded Todoist the award for the way it interface adapts to larger screens.

Todoist is a popular task list application that you can use on mobile phones and tablets interchangeably, modifying its interface according to the size available with the use of columns and modification of various elements of the interface to ensure clarity, context, and navigation components are maintained.

Todoist: To Do List Developer: Doist

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Productivity

Meetly, for its dark theme

Meetly is a free video calling app for up to 70 participants that has been recognized by the Material Design Awards for its use of the dark theme. The catch, its developers say, is that it was built with the dark theme out of the box, rather than adding it later.

Google highlights the use of color in the Meetly interface, as well as the attention to detail in the illustrations in dark mode. They are not the same illustrations for the light and dark theme, but the colors are replaced by less saturated ones to maintain the relationship between the background and the foreground, the same as in the rest of the interface elements.