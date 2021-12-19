Material Design Awards 2021: the winners in the name of aesthetics and productivity

The i Material Design Awards, the Google awards for the apps that best of all were able to embody the aesthetic philosophy of Mountain View, now represented on Android smartphones by the renewed Material You (Material Design 3) arrived with the latest release of the operating system.

Big G has been organizing this competition for some time (back to 2015, a year after the debut of Material Design), and this year we wanted to give particular emphasis to three aspects, namely adaptation to large displays, dark theme and motion design. The 2021 winners were chosen after a thorough analysis of all the candidate apps, and they all have in common the desire to facilitate there remote collaboration and productivity. In short, the new normal imposed by the pandemic has had an impact – and not a little – on the final result.

LARGE DISPLAY: TODOIST

The “adaptive experience“of Todoist makes the app adapt not only to the configuration of your smartphone, but also to the size of its screen. With the larger display, you can show more information and make content clearer and more legible – one example is the use of the responsive Material Design grid that adapts to the size of the screen and its orientation. The navigation components also adapt to the size of the big screen: “the Material Design guidelines“, reads the official post,”act as a shared point of reference between design and implementation“. DARK THEME: MEETLY

It is not an add-on, but a starting point. This is what Meetly’s developers think about the dark theme, totally redesigned and now easier to read even in the dark. The background colors have been replaced with darker and less saturated solutions, the illustration part has been taken care of and a coherent and balanced interface has been created.

MOTION: POST-IT