Mate 50 Pro beats everyone on DxOMark: he is the new number 1 among cameraphones

Published on

By Abraham
There is a new one number one in the ranking of the best cameraphones drawn up by DxOMark: Pixel 7 Pro and Magic 4 Ultimate are in fact ousted by Huawei Mate 50 Pro, top-of-the-range smartphone announced at the beginning of September together with the standard versions, E and RS, now also available on the international market. The score obtained is 149 against the 147 of the Google and Honor devices, 3 more than the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max and 10 more than the previous model Mate 40 Pro Plus.

CAMERAS

  • 50MP main, f / 1.4-4.0, OIS, 24mm equivalent
  • 13MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, 13mm equivalent
  • 64MPf / 3.5, OIS, 90mm equivalent
Huawei Mate 50 Pro pic Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus Pic Honor Magic 4 Ultimate Pic Google Pixel 7 Pro pic
Huawei Mate 50 Pro 75.5 x 162.1 x 8.5 mm
6.74 inches – 2616×1212 px		 Huawei Mate 40 Pro Plus 75.5 x 162.9 x 8.8 mm
6.7 inches – 2772×1344 px		 Honor Magic 4 Ultimate 74.7 x 163.6 x 11.4 mm
6.81 inches – 2848×1312 px		 Google Pixel 7 Pro 76.6 x 162.9 x 8.9 mm
6.7 inches – 3120×1440 px

 

IN SHORT

With such a high score it is easy to imagine that the weaknesses are limited: experience, says DxOMark, is “excellentfor both photos and videos in all light conditionsand this is made possible by a balanced hardware-software mix that can also rely on proprietary XMAGE solution based on NPU HiSilicon (therefore no longer ISP Snapdragon) and on the variable opening system that guarantees a fine depth of field.

L’bokeh effect it is said to be up to that offered by a reflex camera (it is the top in smartphone level): the edges of the portraits are particularly precise. Excellent performance also in photos to friends and family with precise focus on all subjects. Exposure and dynamic range allow for remarkable detail in both light and shadow areas. The Mate 50 Pro’s zoom is second only to Magic 4 Ultimate thanks to the quality of the sensors and algorithms: excellent details of the ultra wide angle, as well as those of the telephoto lens (low light included).

As for the video Mate 50 Pro takes advantage of the mode Vivid HDR and reports a good exposure, a rather wide dynamic range in good lighting conditions or indoors. In general, however, iPhone 14 remains the best smartphone in this area.

EXCELLENCES

  • Where it excels:
    • exposure: 117
    • autofocus: 116
    • Bokeh: 80
    • wide angle: 117
  • photo score: 152
  • video score: 141
  • final score: 149

PROS AND CONS

1664354642 63 shimDynamic range photos and videos1664354642 63 shimImage details1664354642 63 shimNoise under control1664354642 63 shimShallow depth of field1664354642 63 shimBokeh effect1664354642 63 shimAF1664354642 63 shimColors in good lighting conditions

1664354642 63 shimWhite balance not always accurate1664354642 63 shimDifference between preview and captured photo (under certain conditions)1664354642 63 shimSometimes slow image capture

