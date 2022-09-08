Mate 50: Huawei beats Apple to satellite communications

The Mate 50 is the first mobile phone that can send messages via satellite communication. and Bullitt are also planning to use the feature.

Huawei is the first smartphone manufacturer to enable its users to send messages via satellite communication. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer announced the service with its new Mate 50 cell phone.

Huawei uses the Chinese satellite navigation network Beidou for this. This means that short messages can also be sent in situations where WLAN and the mobile network are not available. The Huawei Mate 50 is only available in China.

Huawei’s advance is also noteworthy because of the timing: the Mate 50 was announced just a day before the iPhone 14, which is also rumored to be able to communicate via satellite. There were corresponding reports and analyst statements last year when Apple introduced the iPhone 13 – without satellite navigation. However, the indications that Apple could announce the feature with the iPhone 14 have recently increased.

Bullitt is also planning to use satellite

In addition to Huawei and presumably Apple also plans the Bullitt Groupto open up satellite communications to its users. Bullitt is primarily known as a manufacturer of so-called “rugged smartphones” such as the Cat Q10. These are mobile phones that can also be used in adverse weather conditions. Communication via satellite could be particularly practical when used outdoors in remote regions without mobile communications.

Unlike Huawei, however, Bullitt has not yet unveiled its satellite communications phone, instead the website has a reference to a future announcement. The service should be available next February.