Mastodon grows as an alternative to Twitter

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

While the controversy continues on the social network Twitter after Elon Musk acquired his property, there are users who have preferred to choose to seek alternatives to their social interaction. This has allowed rival platforms to benefit, as has happened with Mastodon, a decentralized social network, without advertising and that prides itself on not capturing user data.

The Mastodon social network is based on a decentralized model of servers to which users connect

In this context, in which Twitter continues to investigate how to charge for account verification, among many other strategic decisions that Musk has to make, Mastodon has managed to exceed one million monthly active users thanks to the new and recent discharges.

This has been revealed by Eugen Rochko, founder, CEO and sole worker of this social network founded in 2016 and based in Germany, which has obtained half a million new users since last October 27just when the transition was taking place on Twitter after Musk disembarked as the new owner of the social network.

- Advertisement -

Of the figure, it is still far from the 238 million daily active users of Twitter, for more everything represents an important advance, going from between 60 and 80 new users per hour that were registered before that date to having thousands of new ones. users that integrate this platform every hour.

Esteban offers the user an experience very similar to that offered by Twitter, which includes the use of hashtags, replies, marking posts as favorites or your version of retweets, here referred to as “boost”. But unlike Twitter, this social network lacks the insertion of ads and also presents what is its most unique differentiating characteristic: it is a fully decentralized social network.

This means being distributed through thousands of servers organized around interests and subjects, servers spread over different areas and managed by teams of volunteers federatively organized. Once the account is activated, users can connect to these servers (called “instances”) and can exchange messages and links, both with users of that same server and with other servers in the Mastodon network.

In addition, the decentralized nature of this network prevents that, by not having a central address, it could happen that someone take charge and gain control of it, as has happened now with the arrival of Elon Musk on Twitter.