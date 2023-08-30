Mastering Company Indicators: Exploring Visualization Tools for In-depth Understanding

Often the numbers in documents are difficult to perceive – it is difficult to understand the general meaning of the information being conveyed. We need a tool that will allow us to collect unrelated facts into one picture.

Graphical representation of data, or visualization, is a reflection of indicators and their changes through visual images. For example, maps, matrices, dashboards and diagrams. With their help, it is easy to analyze the data array and identify trends.

For example, HR of a large company hires new employees – hundreds of people apply for vacancies a day, dozens of interviews are conducted. Visualization will help to understand how the whole process of hiring people works effectively. It will showcase changes and trends in hiring, which will help streamline the process, such as scheduling fewer interviews or shortening selection steps.

Charts and graphs are useful not only for the HR company, but also for employees. Thus, with the help of visualization, it is easier for an employee to evaluate his workload and, if necessary, switch between tasks. It is easier to delve into urgent “hanging” projects when it is clearly visible how they lag behind others.

Visualization is also useful for managers: with it, it becomes easier to control the work of team members. For example, by inserting performance metrics and configuring widgets with information about employees, you can track the implementation of KPIs. It is also easy to monitor the general statistics of the company’s actions:



complexity of tasks;

current works;

late applications;

speed of task completion.

For example, one of our clients put a monitor in the middle of the office, on which he displayed a dashboard. It had metrics to monitor performance. The dashboard was always in front of the eyes of employees, so they easily tracked unallocated requests. As a result, the overall effectiveness of the projects improved.

Information visualization tools

To analyze the work of the company, there are more than 50 visualization methods: matrices, various types of charts, diagrams, dashboards. Below I will share three options and tell you why they are needed.

Kanban board

Shows the status of the project and makes it easier to manage. Kanban boards help track metrics and how work is progressing. For example, you can visually show the number of requests for each stage of the project, which will give a complete picture of its status.

Tips for Data Visualization

Incorrect visualization of information can harm the work of staff. Here’s what to focus on when illustrating data so you don’t accidentally mislead employees and customers.

1. Use all platform features.

To analyze some actions, basic templates are not enough. Create individual widgets to keep track of all company processes.

If you configure the system from the very beginning for any, even specific processes, then in the future visualization will not take so much time and reflect more accurate indicators.

2. Choose the right type of visualization.

A visualization chart should simplify and speed up the perception of information, and not complicate it.

It is important to remember that you need to choose a visualization tool depending on the type of data. For example, it is easier to track dependencies in processes using a Gantt chart, but to compare indicator values, it is better to choose a dashboard with a bar chart.

3. Understand the target audience.

The way of illustration depends on who will analyze the data: the team manager, clients, employees or the head of the organization.

For example, if it is more convenient for the director to receive reports by email, it is better to download the data from the cloud and send it in Excel format.

4. Do not overload with data.

There is a rule “7 +/- 2”. It means that people can simultaneously hold five to nine pieces of information in their attention. If a dashboard is overloaded with widgets, it can be difficult to navigate.

The purpose of visualization is to be understandable. Include only the necessary information in your presentation. For example, to analyze employee performance, the dashboard should only show KPIs and their dynamics.