Massive worldwide drop of Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram …

One more time, the services of the social giant have collapsed and many users around the world denounce where they can – in many cases, on Twitter, although all the media are echoing the problem – the fall or numerous connectivity failures in services such as Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram … among others .

It is not yet clear what the fall was due to this time, but everything indicates that it could be another of those failures that cause cold sweats to the administrators who are at the foot of the canyon. More details remain to be known and at the moment the affected companies, mainly Facebook, have not reported anything in particular.

Given that both Facebook and Instagram are completely down, only WhatsApp – the only one that has an official Twitter account – has been able to publish the typical message of “we are aware of the problems and we are working to return to normality”, without further data about.

We’re aware that some people are experiencing issues with WhatsApp at the moment. We’re working to get things back to normal and will send an update here as soon as possible. Thanks for your patience! – WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) October 4, 2021

However, as we have pointed out, although Facebook, WhatsApp or Instagram are the most named due to their importance, the fall would be affecting many other services, in a more or less intense way, including complete drops or persistent connectivity failures. For the moment, yes, only with those belonging to Facebook would have communicated something.

However, fall detection services such as DownDetector collect problems in Spain from other social networks such as TikTok, but also with Amazon Services, responsible for the web hosting of a multitude of popular services; in providers such as Movistar, Orange or Vodafone; and, ultimately, in a long list of services, although DownDetector is based on the opinions of users on the networks.

In any case, the bulk of the reports and complaints revolve around the three Facebook services and the first notices began at 5:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). More than two later, still falls and neither Facebook nor WhatsApp nor Instagram have come back online … and that’s the way it is at the time of publishing this entry.