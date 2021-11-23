Massive traffic disruptions expected as truckers to descend on Dublin over fuel protests

Hundreds of truckers are set to descend on Dublin as part of major protests against rising fuel prices.

Commuters have been warned about heavy delays as a large convoy of trucks, busses, tractors, vans, and commercial vehicles is set to take over some of the busiest routes in the capital.

The rally is expected to begin at 7am on Wednesday from the following areas:

M1 Services Lusk North and South

M2 Ashbourne Retail Park

M3 Park Car Park, M3 Maxol and Damonstown Way

M4 Kinnegad Plaza Services

M7 Toughers Industrial Estate Naas

M11 Applegreen Services Wicklow Exit 14

The vehicles will be making their way down to Kildare Street or “as far as we can get”, according to a post on the Irish Truckers & Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices.

There will also be a number of pedestrian protestors at Kildare Street.

The notice goes on to read: “Please be as safe as possible and have some consideration for emergency vehicles. Hope to see you all there and remember this is a peaceful protest. We don’t want any trouble or vigilante groups to act up.”