Latest newsIreland

Massive fire rips through building as plumes of smoke spotted in Dublin

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Firefighters are currently at the scene of apartments on fire in north Dublin.

Read moreBelfast Imbolc Festival to run online this week

An eyewitness told Dublin Live the flames have ripped through two floors of the building in Santry this evening.

Read:

Planned Mount Carmel eating disorder unit hit not expected to open until late this year after further delays

They added that emergency services including the gardai, ambulance, and a helicopter are attending the incident.

Read moreVIDEO: Warning given about Inis Oírr pier and no ferry able to land

Read more: Man and boy in critical condition after five rescued from house blaze

Four fire engines are battling the blaze as plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the vacant property.

Read moreKinahan’s sportwashing efforts must be crushed – Richmond

A spokesperson for Dublin Fire Brigade said: “Four fire engines are attending a fire in a vacant residential property near Santry. Smoke is visible in the area but firefighters are on scene dealing with the incident.”

Dublin Live has contacted the gardai for a comment.

Read more: Ireland’s most battered bridge struck again by lorry in latest incident

Read more: Guinness Fire Brigade hiring first responders in Dublin

Sign up to the Dublin Live Newsletter to get all the latest Dublin news straight to your inbox.

Previous articleIn search of the lost app, free apps and games for…
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

We're almost at the weekend and we're already kicking off our limited-time free apps and games compilation called...
Tech News

These are the improvements implemented by Reddit in its search engine

There is no doubt that there are brilliant comments on Reddit but difficult to access due to the...
Ireland

Man removed from Ryanair plane by gardai after inflight incident at Dublin Airport

A man was removed from a Ryanair flight at Dublin Airport on Tuesday. Gardai boarded the plane...
Gaming

GeForce NOW keeps adding games… and demos

Surely you will remember that last week we told you about the new GeForce NOW feature, NVIDIA's cloud...