Massage guns have become fashionable among athletes. This is what science knows about its effectiveness

Massage guns have become highly sought after products . They promise to help with problems such as muscle pain and late-onset muscle soreness (soreness), but being a relatively new product, experts have not yet had time to analyze its effects on our body. In this article we explain what these guns are and what science says so far about their use.

percussive therapy.

The guns work by moving a head in a straight line so that it hits the area to be massaged. The movement can vary in the frequency with which these pulsations occur, as well as in the force and depth with which the head hits the muscle. The depth that the head of these guns reaches when hitting our muscles is key to their proper functioning.

Its use is designed to treat discomfort and muscular problems related to the practice of sports. They are based on applying the so-called percussion therapy, a physical therapy or massage that aims to relieve muscle tension or, in other words, myofascial release.

When and how to use them.

Through this percussive therapy, massage guns have three main goals: reduce muscle pain, prevent soreness, and improve range of motion. Other potential benefits could be the improvement of blood circulation, the recovery of muscle tissues and facilitating relaxation.

They are usually used both before an exercise and after it. They are usually used both in specific areas of the muscle and in large areas of the muscle, but they should not be used continuously in the same place since it could have detrimental effects.

And what do we know about its ?

The growing popularity of these devices is not only spreading among conventional users but also among experts. Scientific studies on the real effect of these guns for personal use are limited since they are relatively new products, but the effectiveness of percussive therapy has been analyzed by researchers.

A review of the recent literature, published as a preprint and therefore not yet peer-reviewed, found that the use of these massage guns before physical activity relieved the pain perceived by its users, without harming the levels of muscular activation and the force that these could develop. Similarly, a 2020 study concluded that the use of this type of device before exercise could help improve athletes’ flexibility without affecting muscular capabilities.

In another study in the journal International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, a team of researchers concluded that percussion therapies were capable of delaying the loss of speed in the muscles in the exercise analyzed. A final study, this one published in the journal Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercisefound that percussive massage therapy was able to induce a delayed blood response

Percussion and vibration.

Percussion therapy is somewhat similar to vibration therapy, but there are differences. Vibration therapy focuses on relieving stress and improving blood circulation in the muscles, the latter of which it shares with percussion therapy. However, this can be considered more forceful and directed, that is, it focuses more deeply on a muscle or a specific area of ​​it.

Vibration therapy has also been analyzed by various authors. It was also shown to be able to reduce post-exercise muscle soreness and faster recovery. Of course, the effects of vibration therapy were not very different from those of a conventional massage.

A tool to have on hand.

Massage guns have enormous potential, but more studies will be necessary to verify what results this translates into. Furthermore, these types of treatments cannot be used to replace conventional physiotherapy treatments, since they are focused on day-to-day sports practice but lack the supervision factor that is often necessary.

As with any device of this type, it is advisable to take precautions, because incorrect use could lead to greater problems than those you are trying to solve. It has already been mentioned that the device should not be used for more than a few seconds at each point of the muscles to be treated, but the first precaution is to follow the advice of experts who know the details of our physical circumstances. For example, the existence of certain injuries, which could be aggravated by the use of these devices.