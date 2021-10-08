Masked gang on bikes take over O’Connell Street before pelting people with eggs while laughing

A masked gang of thugs on bikes took over O’Connell Street before pelting innocent people with eggs and laughing at them.

And one Dublin TD says the shocking behaviour is emblematic of why people do not feel safe in Dublin city at the moment.

Social Democrats rep Gary Gannon witnessed the incident on Wednesday night while making his way home from work.

And the Dublin Central TD was left aghast at the shocking scenes – and the lack of an immediate garda presence in the aftermath.

He told Dublin Live: “I was walking home from the Dail, quite late, it was around 10 to 11.

“I was walking down O’Connell Street, and I saw a dozen young men, on bikes, with their faces covered, spread out across the entire way of the road heading towards the quays, which was strange in and of itself.

“But then they just started throwing eggs at people at the bus stops. There was a couple who was hit with the eggs, and they laughed and just kept cycling on.

“You’re looking around the length and breadth of O’Connell Street, I didn’t see a single guard there.

“There was a police van parked adjacent, on the island across from the GPO. I’ve seen it there for the last couple of weeks, but there was nobody in the police van.”

Deputy Gannon slammed the view of the Assistant Garda Commissioner for Dublin Anne-Marie Cagney, who dismissed claims that Dublin city is “lawless” following a string of recent unprovoked attacks on Tuesday.

He said: “The city, at the minute, isn’t safe, people feel unsafe.

“The Assistant Garda Commissioner saying a few days ago that the city isn’t unsafe, that’s nonsense.

“If people are telling you that they feel unsafe then there’s an obligation to respond.

“If they’re saying they’re not seeing enough gardai on the streets, that’s because they’re not seeing gardai on the streets.”

He also disagreed with the view of a number of people that incidents like the one he witnessed on O’Connell Street are not more common, but simply more noticeable because they’re being posted on social media.

And he believes that members of vulnerable communities in the city, including women and immigrants, are feeling the force of the increase in mostly random, mostly male-led gang violence.

Deputy Gannon said: “These incidents, I believe, are happening with more frequency.

“There’s been some suggestion that it’s just being caught on social media more, but I don’t think that’s the case.

“And it’s very clearly a lot of the people on the receiving people are Muslim people, delivery drivers, women who don’t feel safe, and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Last night I saw a woman hit with an egg, and being shouted at. That’s happening, and it’s happening with young men leading this behaviour.”

Deputy Gannon added that more gardai on the streets of Dublin is essential – but is only the first step in understanding the reasons behind this gang violence.

He said: “In the first instance, people have to feel safe.

“We need more gardai on the streets of Dublin to help people feel safe. We cannot separate the logic of that.

“There has to be a policing solution, but we also have to get to the bottom of why are young men doing this.

“There’s education involved in that, there’s giving them alternatives and outlets for all that anger that seems to have built up during Covid.

“I’m someone who fundamentally believes in a multi-lateral approach to crime issues, but the very first thing has to be to create conditions where people feel safe.

“We also need to understand what’s created the conditions for younger men to be acting in packs, developing this weird pack mentality, and feeling they need to demonstrate their machoness by attacking, verbally or physically, people in the city.

“I used to go onto a football pitch on a Saturday morning – that helped me deal with my anger. Where’s the positive outlets for these young men? How can we talk to them?

“I don’t believe in just locking them up, we’ll be locking people up for generations to come if that’s the only solution, so we need to understand it.”

Dublin Live have contacted An Garda Siochana for any further information about the incident.

