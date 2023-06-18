Masked EVs: Are electric car manufacturers living in the past?

- Advertisement -

The evolution of electric vehicles (EVs) is drastically transforming the automotive industry. However, a strange trend is brewing: Instead of fully embracing the electric future, some manufacturers are adopting superfluous elements of traditional vehicles to mimic their driving experience.

controversial experiments

Toyota, the auto giant, is exploring an intriguing concept. He is working on a electric vehicle prototype It simulates the feeling of driving a car with a manual transmission. There’s no real engine or driveshaft, just a functionless gear shift and a floor-mounted speaker for artificial engine sounds. For those who liked the thrill of stalling in a manual car, this concept car even simulates a “stall” if driven incorrectly. This is all the product of software technology, trying to replicate the nostalgic feeling of traditional driving. But is it really what consumers want?

Dodge is also toying with the idea of ​​fake engine sounds for its upcoming line of high-performance electric vehicles. However, his first attempts have met with resistance. The engine sound of his Charger Daytona SRT concept was compared to the squeal of an irritated bobcat, causing negative commentary and forcing Dodge’s CEO to assure fans that the sound was still in development.

Manual transmissions: nostalgia or necessity?

Other brands are not far behind. Ford introduced an electric Mustang with a six-speed manual gearbox, though only as a one-off concept for the time being. The Magnet concept of Jeep also features a manual transmission, while lexus is developing a shift system that emulates the feel of a clutch and gear stick in an electric car.

This insistence on replicating the driving experience of a manual transmission vehicle in EVs can seem disconcerting. The manual transmission has been on the decline for decades, and now only a small fraction of new cars are sold with a stick shift. In 2018, 3.7% of new vehicles sold had a manual transmission, a figure that dropped to 2.7% in 2020.

The challenge of adopting electricity

These peculiar moves by automakers may be indicative of an underlying resistance to change in the auto industry. Despite investing billions in the development of electric vehicles, manufacturers seem to have some skepticism towards the acceptance of EVs by consumers and the possible loss of the hobbyist and aftermarket restoration markets.

EV fan communities seem to be mostly revolving around Tesla, leaving the rest of the industry behind and struggling to understand the future of transportation.

Finally, it is crucial to remember that the future of electric vehicles should not be overshadowed by the obsolescence of internal combustion engines. The cars will continue to be fast, even faster than before, and the EV fan communities will find their place. But there’s no need for EVs to pretend to be something they’re not.