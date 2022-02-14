Tech NewsAppsTelefonía

Mascophone is born, a telephone operator in solidarity with animals

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

If you want to enjoy mobile and fixed coverage throughout the national territory and, at the same time, contribute to the well-being of animals, you should visit Mascophone, a pet-friendly telephone operator that has just been born in Spain.

Mascophone allocates 100% of its profits to animal protection

In the country, 55% of households have one or more pets. In fact, 26% of families have a dog (it is estimated that there are 7 million dogs in Spanish homes), while 16% have a cat (there are more than 4 million felines in homes in the country) and all of this not counting other species that are also used as pets.

They are without a doubt one more member of the family, although each year there are also 470,000 dropouts in the country. With the aim of helping animal shelters, while offering quality mobile and landline coverage, Mascophone has emerged.

Read:

Xiaomi launches the Mi TV 5X: its new cheap Smart TVs

It is a telephone operator that guarantees nationwide coverage, through operators such as Movistar, Vodafone, Orange. But its differential point is that 100% of its profits will go to the Animal Shelters.

Therefore, it offers the same competitive rate through the usual companies, with the same services (fiber, fixed and mobile telephony, television), but with this solidarity contribution, at no added cost for users.

In addition to helping animal shelters, customers who contract this rate with Mascophone will be members of a club that offers significant discounts at more than 3,000 veterinary clinics nationwide.

Thus, the costs of food, animal care, surgical interventions, including sterilization, and all kinds of disbursements that must be made to guarantee the well-being of the pet will have a price reduction. In addition, the company also offers agile and fast financing of up to 100% for care and cures at veterinarians throughout Spain.

.

Read:

Audios can also be heard faster on WhatsApp Web

Previous articleSPC Smart Max 2, a simple, functional and tremendously cheap smartphone
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Apps

Mascophone is born, a telephone operator in solidarity with animals

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on...
Android

SPC Smart Max 2, a simple, functional and tremendously cheap smartphone

While we love seeing the huge advances in smartphones, not all of us have thousands of dollars to...
Smart Gadgets

AirPods Max 2: new design and special controls that you can’t imagine

After many rumors and information of all kinds, It was at the end of 2020 when Apple...
Android

TCL 30 SE, new mid-range that promises great autonomy at a good price

The next generation of mobiles developed by TCL is gradually completing the family. We already...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.