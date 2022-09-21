Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered: Mods Add 1st Person View and PC Lighting Improvements

Update (20/09/2022) – by DT

’s Spider-Man Remastered on PC has received a new mod that adds a first- perspective to Insomniac’s open-world game. The modification was developed by modder jedijosh920. While the mod itself is not yet available for download, the creator has released two videos in recent days to demonstrate it. From what has been shown, the modification may not be very good for everyone as it can easily make players nauseous.

Traversing New York City with Spider-Man's 1st-person perspective completely changes gameplay. The mod could also open up the possibility of virtual reality, which can be even more immersive (and prone to motion sickness attacks). Modder jedijosh920 did not reveal when he intends to release the modification for the PC version of Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered, but the creator has already released other mods for the game, such as the one that exchanges Spider-Man for Miles Morales.

The game has been getting several mods from different creators. In addition to adding new features and tools, some modifications also promise to improve game elements, such as one that leads to in of the environment.

Original text (08/19/2022) Mod for Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered adds lighting improvements

The game Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered arrived a few days ago for the PC platform and mods have already started to appear. The person responsible for the modification is user Giulio Guglielmi, who is known by the nickname MassiHancer and he released a video demonstrating the effects and improvements he added to the neighborhood friend game.

According to him, one of the highlights is the lighting of inanimate objects and other characters in the game. Now, they can cast shadows according to the lighting on them, which results in an improved look when playing while walking the streets of New York. Other details that the mod improves relate to the environment and also better defined textures. In addition, he managed to add improvements in color grading and even the in-game camera received an additional one. In this way, she starts to react according to the movements within the environment in which Spider-Man moves.




