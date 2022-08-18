Marvel’s Spider-Man on Xbox! It is possible, but not ideally.

Since its recent release, ’s -Man Remastered has been a big hit on PlayStation 5 and, last week, on PC — even if the number crunch was less than when God of War arrived on computers. These results come on the heels of Sony’s current plans to bring more of its own games to PCs over time, aiming to broaden the audience, but without handing all the cards to rival Microsoft’s gamers. Behold, however, that now the celebrated game appeared on the net being played… on an Xbox. But contrary to what one might imagine at first, with complicated ports, hacks and other unofficial methods, the experiment by journalist Tom Warren, from The Verge portal, is much simpler than it seems. He is well aware of this and, in his Twitter post, joked about this “surprising” headline.

In this case, yes, in fact, the game was being played on an Xbox Series X — but only from a broadcast of the game open on Steam on the PC. From there, he used the remote view feature of the Wireless Display app, which can be downloaded from the Xbox Store itself. Then, just press Windows + K on the PC, and choose the device to stream, in this case, your Xbox. Then just connect your Xbox controller to the PC and play as if it were a game on the Microsoft console. Of course, considering that it's a transmission via Wi-Fi, problems can occur, especially if you don't have a very powerful internet, or if you can't connect to a 5 GHz network.

Of course, you also need to have a well equipped gaming pcnot only to run the game with the graphic beauty it deserves, but also have good RAM to handle the transmission while running the game. The trick is also valid for any other computer game and serves as an alternative for those who want to play on the TV in another room, for example, instead of using the computer monitor.

possible-but-not- .jpeg" width="660" height="494">

