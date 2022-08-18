Marvel’s Spider-Man on Xbox! It is possible, but not ideally.

Since its recent release, Marvel’s spider-Man Remastered has been a big hit on PlayStation 5 and, last week, on PC — even if the number crunch was less than when God of War arrived on computers. These results come on the heels of Sony’s current plans to bring more of its own games to PCs over time, aiming to broaden the audience, but without handing all the cards to rival Microsoft’s gamers. Behold, however, that now the celebrated game appeared on the net being played… on an Xbox.
But contrary to what one might imagine at first, with complicated ports, hacks and other unofficial methods, the experiment by journalist Tom Warren, from The Verge portal, is much simpler than it seems. He is well aware of this and, in his Twitter post, joked about this “surprising” headline.
Spider-Man on Xbox, say whaaaat?! 😉 pic.twitter.com/3S10hILrB6
— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 13, 2022
In this case, yes, in fact, the game was being played on an Xbox Series X — but only from a broadcast of the game open on Steam on the PC. From there, he used the remote view feature of the Wireless Display app, which can be downloaded from the Xbox Store itself.
Then, just press Windows + K on the PC, and choose the device to stream, in this case, your Xbox. Then just connect your Xbox controller to the PC and play as if it were a game on the Microsoft console. Of course, considering that it’s a transmission via Wi-Fi, problems can occur, especially if you don’t have a very powerful internet, or if you can’t connect to a 5 GHz network.
Of course, you also need to have a well equipped gaming pcnot only to run the game with the graphic beauty it deserves, but also have good RAM to handle the transmission while running the game.
The trick is also valid for any other computer game and serves as an alternative for those who want to play on the TV in another room, for example, instead of using the computer monitor.
Studio Nixxes, acquired by Sony Interactive Entertainment last year, is responsible for the PC version of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered. At a future date, Spider-Man Miles Morales will also receive a computer version.
Minimum requirements
- Operational system: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-4160, 3.6 GHz or AMD equivalent
- Memory: 8 GB of RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GTX 950 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB of available space
Recommended Requirements
- Operational system: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-4670, 3.4Ghz or AMD Ryzen5 1600, 3.2Ghz
- Memory: 16 GB of RAM
- Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 75 GB of available space