Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Brings Graphic Improvements to PC | Analysis / Review

Another game that used to be exclusive to PlayStation now comes to PCs. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales lands on computers this Friday (18) and seeks to bring improvements over the original version for Sony consoles. What is new in this release of the game for a new platform? TechSmart tested the game and tells you the details now.

History

The plot has not received any kind of modification in relation to what we find on consoles. It centers on the story of Miles Morales, who is learning to utilize his newly gained powers. For this, he will have as a "master" the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, who will help him in the first moment to detail how the skills work – a period in which we portray in the gameplay video.

Miles Morales' solo story takes place after the fight against Rhino and other bad guys. Parker needs to take a trip and leaves the new hero in charge of taking care of the city. From then on, the young man starts to appear with the protagonism in the actions. O spider man starts solving the city's crimes with the help of an application created by his helper and friend, Ganke Lee, and will have to stop the problems generated by the Underground terrorists and the megacorporation Roxxon. The plot is divided between cutscenes and moments of action. The player can choose which part they want to prioritize throughout the campaign. The game also has localization in Europeian Portuguese (PT-BR), not only in subtitles, but also in dubbing.

Mechanics and gameplay experience

The gameplay has also not changed from console to PC and shows an evolutionary advance in the complexity of movements. You start with simpler moves, like physical attacks, using web to get closer to an enemy or pinning him to the wall. As you complete missions, more difficult assaults can be unleashed. In the defense part, it is a easier part, but it integrates with an important element in the context of the hero: the "spider sense". It appears as an alert in the head, which indicates when a blow or a shot is close to occurring against Morales, so you can dodge before being hit.

While battling a series of opponents, an energy bar fills up, until it is possible to perform a “finishing”, that is, a special attack that is accompanied by some animation. There are also other skills that the character gains from fights, such as the Venom power, to paralyze enemies and facilitate combos, and invisibility, aimed at stealth actions in missions.

What’s New for PC

We have a series of improvements from consoles to PC, similar to the title Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, focused on the graphics of the game. The main one is the inclusion of new technologies, such as Ray Tracing. In the case of this one, the realism applied especially in scenarios with shadows and reflections is quite noticeable. The technology is applied to its full capacity and allows for a significant improvement in appearance.

Another important point is resources to improve fluidity and textures, such as DLSS and DLAA – both from NVIDIA – in addition to Reflex, to lower latency. As we tested it on a machine with AMD hardware – Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Radeon RX 6800 –, FSR appears as an option to make the game smoother. Our tests were on a 165 Hz Odyssey G32 monitor, in Full HD, but you can play it in 4K if you have a compatible screen. It was possible to exploit the maximum of the equipment, with the game running up to 165 fps without major difficulties. The oscillations were small, but always above 100 fps.

In addition, the PC version of the game allows the use of DualSense, the PlayStation 5 joystick. But a curiosity is the possibility of connecting an Xbox controller – due to its full compatibility with Windows – to play a title published by Sony, until a little while ago PlayStation exclusive.

Final considerations

The arrival on PCs of the game focused on Miles Morales maintains what was already good and adds new features, to allow it to be enjoyed more widely on the new platform. We emphasize the well-crafted story, which introduces a new character as the superhero and manages to provide the correct context for his introduction as the new Spider-Man. In addition, there is a complete localization for Europe, including dubbing in Portuguese. Another point is in the evolutionary gameplay. You start with simple and easy commands to learn, until you advance more in complex skills, which can be learned more naturally, as you will be used to the previous ones. In the graphic part, are the highlights of the novelties. Taking advantage of technologies such as Ray Tracing give the player a new experience, by inserting important elements to increase the realism in the scenarios. Not to mention the resources for expanding the frame rate per second, which facilitate fluidity in movements and actions. cutscenes🇧🇷

