HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftMarvel's Midnight Suns Gets Free Trial on Xbox

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets Free Trial on Xbox

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Marvel's Midnight Suns Gets Free Trial on Xbox
marvels midnight suns gets free trial on xbox.jpeg
- Advertisement -

2K Games and Firaxis Games have released a new free trial of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, this time for Xbox Series.

After the arrival of a trial for PS Plus Deluxe subscribers on PlayStation 5, players with an Xbox Series can try out the first 3 hours of the game and decide if they want to continue playing.

In recent months, free game trials have become more and more common on consoles, including Sonic Frontiers, The Last of Us Part 1 and many others. This week, yet another game is offering such a “tasting”.

- Advertisement -

Trial progress can be carried over to the full version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, should players choose to purchase the game.

Described as a turn-based, card-based tactical RPG, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a highly entertaining game with immense gameplay depth. The narrative, focused on the supernatural side of Marvel, is also captivating and players will be entertained for dozens of hours.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Windows PC.

So, ready to test the game?

!
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

The Witcher: Geralt of Rivia comes to Fortnite

At the beginning of December, Fortnite, the popular Battle Royale from Epic Games, started...
Apple

Livelo offers up to 30% discount when exchanging points for selected items

A Livelo announced the launch of a special collection of exclusive products with up...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.