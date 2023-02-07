Marvel’s Midnight Suns Gets Free Trial on Xbox

2K Games and Firaxis Games have released a new free trial of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, this time for Xbox Series. After the arrival of a trial for PS Plus Deluxe subscribers on PlayStation 5, players with an Xbox Series can try out the first 3 hours of the game and decide if they want to continue playing.

In recent months, free game trials have become more and more common on consoles, including Sonic Frontiers, The Last of Us Part 1 and many others. This week, yet another game is offering such a “tasting”. - Advertisement - Trial progress can be carried over to the full version of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, should players choose to purchase the game.

Described as a turn-based, card-based tactical RPG, Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a highly entertaining game with immense gameplay depth. The narrative, focused on the supernatural side of Marvel, is also captivating and players will be entertained for dozens of hours. Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S, Windows PC. So, ready to test the game?

