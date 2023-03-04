Marvel’s Avengers Leaving PS Plus Extra and Deluxe Plans in March

The Marvel’s Avengers game will no longer be available in the subscribers’ library PlayStation Plus Extra plan and deluxe after March 31st. As communicated by the developer, the Avengers game will receive its last update at the end of this month. Therefore, this means that it will no longer be possible to enjoy the title for those who redeemed it under the plan. It is worth remembering that the games in the catalog are not saved in the user’s library, as the availability of options for customers changes over time.





For this reason, games come and go from PS Plus with some frequency. In March, with the mission to fill in the gaps left, Tchia, PS5’s Uncharted and Ghostwire Tokyo will arrive as alternatives to enrich the line-up of titles. - Advertisement - For those who access the game on PlayStation Plus, the deadline is the same. So, if you’re having fun with your friends as a PS Plus Extra and Deluxe subscriber, it’s a good idea to get ahead and make the most of it while it’s still possible.