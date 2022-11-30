Marvel’s Avengers Announces Launch of the Cloning Lab, Promised in 2020

Marvel’s Avengers wasn’t the most successful game ever and it didn’t go down well with superhero fans either, but even so, Crystal Dynamics is still offering support updates for the game, even after two years since its release. This week, in conjunction with the launch of the Winter Soldier as a new playable character, the developer also announced the release of the Cloning Lab, a post-game content that had been promised in 2020.

The Cloning Lab is a new Marvel’s Avengers activity where four high-level players must team up to take on a revived version of the villain MODOK. To participate in this new quest, you need to be at least Gear Level 175, which means that not everyone is ready.

👩🏽‍🔬 It’s here at AIM’s Cloning Lab where the Scientist Supreme clones the Avengers’ greatest foes. 💥 Infiltrate the facility on Nov. 29 when Update 2.7 goes live for all players! pic.twitter.com/2yfB1sfNMf — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) November 28, 2022