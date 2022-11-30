Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Marvel's Avengers Announces Launch of the Cloning Lab, Promised in 2020

By Abraham
Marvel's Avengers Announces Launch of the Cloning Lab, Promised in 2020
Marvel’s Avengers wasn’t the most successful game ever and it didn’t go down well with superhero fans either, but even so, Crystal Dynamics is still offering support updates for the game, even after two years since its release.

This week, in conjunction with the launch of the Winter Soldier as a new playable character, the developer also announced the release of the Cloning Lab, a post-game content that had been promised in 2020.

The Cloning Lab is a new Marvel’s Avengers activity where four high-level players must team up to take on a revived version of the villain MODOK. To participate in this new quest, you need to be at least Gear Level 175, which means that not everyone is ready.

With the new update, the maximum level of available equipment has also been increased to 185, in addition to several gameplay tweaks and bug fixes.

While the developer claims it still has plans for the future of the game, a leaker known as Miller indicates that the game might not make it to version 4.0.

This week’s update places the game at version 2.7, which indicates that it will reach version 3.0 throughout 2023, being the last year with news.

Will we still have more content for the game beyond 2023?

