5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech NewsMarvel Snap: game receives development roadmap along with new update

Marvel Snap: game receives development roadmap along with new update

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Marvel Snap: game receives development roadmap along with new update
1679511617 marvel snap game receives development roadmap along with new update.jpeg
- Advertisement -

One new development roadmap to the game marvel snap was released with upcoming updates to the title. The information was published in an image that shows the news that will come soon, others that are still in development and finally, those that are treated as a concept.

Among the functions that are close to being added to the game is a new competitive mode. With it, the player must win matches consecutively to earn tickets that give the possibility to enter leagues and, in turn, provide rewards and medals according to progress. Medals can be used in a special shop.


Other news coming to Marvel Snap are improvements to ranked mode and also the acquisition of new cards. Likewise, the Token store available in the game will be undergoing a renovation. Among the measures being developed, it is worth mentioning:

  • User interface in Widescreen format for PC;
  • Organization of avatars by Deck;
  • Global matchmaking;
  • Customized store.
- Advertisement -

As for the news that are still in the concept phase, one of them is support for controllers in the PC version of Marvel Snap. In addition, the game may receive a trial mode for decks, as well as Mythic variants, Seasonal Audio, and collectible emotes.

One of the recent additions to the game released in October of last year was the addition of a PvP motif, which arrived earlier this year.

5 ways to get better search results, without turning to AI
  • TAGS

March update

It is worth mentioning that the game received a new update that brought as one of the novelties the possibility of redeeming a card for free, with the options updating every eight hours. Also, characters like Thanos, who was much stronger in last month’s update, received a ‘debuff’ with the new update.

- Advertisement -

These and other details are all present with the update of the day. March 21st. Therefore, those interested can now update their game.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

iOS 16.4 brings microphone isolation and amplification feature for voice calls

With the arrival of iOS 16.4 in the Release Candidate version, users will be...
Microsoft

What’s New on Netflix: See What’s Coming to the Catalog in April 2023

April is known as the month of Easter, but even though there are still...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.