Marvel Snap: game receives development roadmap along with new update

One new development roadmap to the game marvel snap was released with upcoming updates to the title. The information was published in an image that shows the news that will come soon, others that are still in development and finally, those that are treated as a concept. Among the functions that are close to being added to the game is a new competitive mode. With it, the player must win matches consecutively to earn tickets that give the possibility to enter leagues and, in turn, provide rewards and medals according to progress. Medals can be used in a special shop.





Other news coming to Marvel Snap are improvements to ranked mode and also the acquisition of new cards. Likewise, the Token store available in the game will be undergoing a renovation. Among the measures being developed, it is worth mentioning: User interface in Widescreen format for PC;

Organization of avatars by Deck;

Global matchmaking;

Customized store.

As for the news that are still in the concept phase, one of them is support for controllers in the PC version of Marvel Snap. In addition, the game may receive a trial mode for decks, as well as Mythic variants, Seasonal Audio, and collectible emotes. One of the recent additions to the game released in October of last year was the addition of a PvP motif, which arrived earlier this year.

March update

It is worth mentioning that the game received a new update that brought as one of the novelties the possibility of redeeming a card for free, with the options updating every eight hours. Also, characters like Thanos, who was much stronger in last month’s update, received a ‘debuff’ with the new update. - Advertisement - These and other details are all present with the update of the day. March 21st. Therefore, those interested can now update their game.

