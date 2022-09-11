Marvel presents the trailer for “Secret Invasion”, an action thriller with Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L Jackson reprises his famous role as Nick Fury in Secret (Secret Invasion)one of the next series of Studios that already showed its official trailer this September 10 in the D23 Expo 2022. At first glance, it is far from the other superhero content that we have enjoyed the last two years in Disney+ and is geared more towards the thriller genre. Intrigue, gunshots and chases are some of the aspects that will characterize this production inspired by the comics of the same name.

In this fiction written and produced by Kyle Bradstreet, Fury returns to Earth and joins Talos (Ben Mendelson) to fight with the invasion Skrull. This race of aliens was first introduced in the Cinematic Universe of Marvel in Captain Marvel (2019). That same year as well, the former SHIELD leader appeared on Spider-Man: Far From Homealthough the post-credits scenes ended up revealing it to be Talos instead because the agent was working on a mission in space.

Samuel L. Jackson returns to his role as Nick Fury in “Secret Invasion”, a series from Phase 5 of the MCU. (DisneyPlus)

Some time after the events of Avengers: EndgameMary Hill (cobie smulders) resumes communication with Nick to ask him for help. The planet needs him and this time he will have to deal with a growing Skrull threat, but he has decided that he will take on this fight alone. The latter makes it clear to Hill, who is not very convinced that she will be able to face a war alone.

Secret Invasion differs from other original productions of Marvel for its narrative tone. It’s closer to an action thriller, and in fact, Smulders talked a bit about the dark perspective that this title will have. As Kevin said [Feige], this is a darker show. It’s going to be a gripping thriller. You will never know who the people are: if they are Skrull or if they are human”, detailed the actress during the official presentation, according to statements collected by Variety.

In the comics of the same name, this story arc takes place after the war between the Skrulls and the Kree, a conflict that was also superficially portrayed in the film with Brie Larson. between the pages of Marvel, originates this event described as an invasion designed by the Skrull to infiltrate Earth, supplanting even well-known superheroes. From this point forward, a war begins to brew.

Although the movies and series have not done justice to the importance of the extraterrestrial characters, it is hopeful that this story can finally be brought to the live action in a season of six episodes. The cast is made up of faces known as Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury Ben Mendelson as the Skrull warrior Talos, Don Cheadle as James Rhodey Rhodes (War Machine) and cobie smulders like Mary Hill. The newly added stars are Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben Adir and the Oscar winner Olivia Coleman.

Emilia Clarke (“Game of Thrones”) is also among the new stars of “Secret Invasion.” (DisneyPlus)

the debut of Secret Invasionwithin Phase 5 of the UCM, will be in 2023.

