Marvel Games Won’t Form a Shared Universe

By Abraham
Marvel Games Won't Form a Shared Universe
Marvel created a true revolution in cinemas by creating a Cinematic universe with films and series that connect and create a unique narrative. With all this success, fans have started to wonder if the same would be done in video games, even more so when you consider the success of Insmoniac’s Spider-Man game and that the studio is working on a Wolverine game.

Unfortunately, an executive at Marvel Games revealed this week that this is not the case.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Games, revealed that there is no obligation to create a connected universe, as he wants studios to have the freedom to tell the stories they want. . Rosemann noted that he wants creatives to feel like they can make drastic moves in their story without affecting someone else’s game.

The world is, surprisingly, very familiar and receptive to the multiverse. We have all these different realities. Now they are all real, and we want to give everyone the freedom to tell their stories. We don’t mean ‘you can’t blow up the moon because this game from another studio needs the moon’. We want to give everyone the freedom and the free runway to tell their story.

Despite Rosemann’s statement, nothing prevents the Spider-Man and Wolverine games from connecting, given that both are being produced by the same studio and are exclusive to PlayStation. This would cause Insomniac to create its own Marvel shared Universe, limiting itself to only the characters the publisher has made available to it.

It was recently announced that EA is working on an Iron Man game in addition to a Black Panther and Captain America game, but each will feature an individual story.

Would you like to see Marvel games connecting?

