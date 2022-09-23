Marvel Games Won’t Form a Shared Universe

created a true revolution in cinemas by creating a Cinematic with films and series that connect and create a unique narrative. With all this success, fans have started to wonder if the same would be done in video , even more so when you consider the success of Insmoniac’s Spider-Man game and that the studio is working on a Wolverine game. Unfortunately, an executive at Marvel Games revealed this week that this is not the case.

In an interview with GamesIndustry.biz, Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director of Marvel Games, revealed that there is no obligation to create a connected universe, as he wants studios to have the freedom to tell the stories they want. . Rosemann noted that he wants creatives to feel like they can make drastic moves in their story without affecting someone else’s game. The world is, surprisingly, very familiar and receptive to the multiverse. We have all these different realities. Now they are all real, and we want to give everyone the freedom to tell their stories. We don’t mean ‘you can’t blow up the moon because this game from another studio needs the moon’. We want to give everyone the freedom and the free runway to tell their story.