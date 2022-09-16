HomeTech NewsMars surface with 2.5 billion pixels

Mars surface with 2.5 billion pixels

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
superficie de marte.jpg
superficie de marte.jpg
There are already many photos of the surface of Mars. The robots we have sent have been responsible for capturing its beauty from all angles, although the advancement of technology continues to offer surprises in this regard.

NASA’s Perseverance rover is the main source of graphic information at the moment, responsible for some of the most impressive photographs of our neighboring planet, but in the last of the photos he wanted to show his talent 100%: a mosaic made up of more of 1000 separate images, of more than 2,500 million Pixels.

It was captured in an ancient delta, in the Jezero crater, an ideal place to look for signs of past life, since a river passed through there about 3.5 billion years ago. The river carries a lot of organic material along its course, which is why there is usually more life at the mouth than in other places.

For this impressive image, which they disclose at NASA, they have used their Mastcam-Z camera system. There were about 1120 individual images that were taken in mid-July, and now we even have a video showing the result.

Tencent buys Sumo studio for $ 1.27 billion

In the photo it is possible to see the tracks of the rover on the far left, when it rolled towards the crater, as well as a 10 m rocky cliff, rocks that have been there for billions of years, with forms sculpted by the wind, where the rover is drilling for fossils.

You can see the video in full resolution at the previous link on the NASA website, where they make impressive zooms in some of the areas of the image, thus demonstrating its resolution.

