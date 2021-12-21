Marks & Spencer recall popular food product sold in Dublin stores due to safety fears

Marks & Spencer stores across Ireland are recalling a popular product due to allergen fears.

Certain batches of the supermarket’s own brand Made Without Wheat Gluten Free White Sourdough Cob are being recalled due to the possible presence of wheat flour.

This is not declared on the list of ingredients, which may make the batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of gluten or its constituents.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland issued the recall notice on Friday.

The products affected have a pack size of 400g; barcode number 00116626; and best before dates of December 19, 20, 21 or 22, 2021.

In other alerts on Friday, the FSAI recalled a batch of Kama Hemp CBD Oil 750mg CBD 10% due to the presence of unsafe levels of THC.

The product, with a batch code B 221109 and a best before date of November 9, 2022, contains unsafe levels of delta‐9‐tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based on the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) acute reference dose.

Distributors are requested to withdraw the affected batch from the market and retailers are requested to remove the implicated batch from sale and to display a point-of-sale recall notice in stores where the affected batch was sold and on websites if sold online.

Consumers are also advised not to consume the implicated batch.

Meanwhile, a batch of Alge Kelp Streifen seaweed is being recalled due to an elevated level of iodine.

Acute exposure to excessively high iodine intake can lead to changes in thyroid function, primarily hypothyroidism.

The FSAI said point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch, which has the code 02-HUAN-12093.

