Marketing GPT, the new from Salesforce to carry out marketing campaigns

- Advertisement -

Salesforce, the recognized leader in CRM, has introduced an exciting new solution that promises to transform the way businesses connect with their customers. This is Marketing GPT, an innovative tool that combines the power of generative artificial intelligence (AI) with reliable real-time data from the Salesforce Data Cloud. With Marketing GPT, marketers will be able to deliver personalized, relevant, and engaging experiences at every stage of the marketing cycle.

Smart personalization at every step of the marketing cycle

Marketing GPT enables marketers to work smarter and more efficiently, thanks to the advanced capabilities of generative AI and the wealth of information from the Data Cloud. This innovative solution opens up a range of possibilities to offer personalized and relevant experiences to each customer.

- Advertisement -

Segment Creation: Advanced Segmentation

One of the key features of Marketing GPT is Segment Creation. This functionality allows marketers to quickly and accurately create audience segments. Using natural language prompts and AI-powered recommendations, marketers can improve targeting and fine-tune their strategy for better results.

Email Content Creation: Automation of writing

With Email Content Creation, the process of writing personalized emails is significantly simplified. This feature uses generative artificial intelligence to automatically generate personalized content for emails. In this way, the writing workload is reduced and efficiency in sending relevant and attractive messages to customers is improved.

Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud: Complete customer insight

Another powerful feature of Marketing GPT is Segment Intelligence for Data Cloud. This feature enables marketers to gain a more complete view of customer engagement by automatically connecting source data, revenue, and third-party payment information. By better understanding customers, marketers can improve ROI by sending the right message at the right time. In addition, automatic identity resolution and segment updating in the Data Cloud ensure more accurate and efficient communication.

Salesforce GPT Marketing offers a comprehensive and powerful solution to drive personalization and improve the marketing cycle. With the combination of generative artificial intelligence and the trusted data of the Data Cloud, marketers can offer unique and relevant experiences to each client.

- Advertisement -

You can get more information at salesforce.com