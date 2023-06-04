Mark Zuckergberg Denies Getting Knocked Out in Jui-Jitsu

- Advertisement -

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is really into MMA-style fighting these days.

It’s gotten him totally shredded. And he’s even won some matches.

A new report says he got knocked out once. He denies this!

Loading Something is loading. Thanks for signing up! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed while you’re on the go.



download the app



On Friday morning, word came from the New York Times that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was recently knocked out in a jiu-jitsu match.

- Advertisement -

But hang on!

Shredded Zuck and his coach say he was not, in fact, snoring after a choke hold left him passed out. No! Those were effortful grunts!

Here’s a clarifying tweet from the Times reporter, Joe Bernstein.

UPDATE: After publishing our story, I heard from both Mark Zuckerberg and his Brazilian jujitsu coach. They both insisted that Mr. Zuckerberg had *not* lost consciousness, and the coach said that the referee had mistaken his effortful grunting for snores: https://t.co/xicWVdSfke — Joe Bernstein (@Bernstein) June 3, 2023

Zuck is shredded now, and one sport he’s particularly into is Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Here’s what it looks like when that pursuit is going well for him.

Mark Zuckerberg went on to win gold and silver medals at his first public jiu-jitsu competition after a losing match was recast as a draw. pic.twitter.com/xeKzED1pv2 — USA TODAY Video (@usatodayvideo) May 8, 2023 - Advertisement -

Personally, the Zuck hobby I’m more likely to adopt is the one where he rides a futuristic flying surfboard with sensible amounts of sunscreen slathered all over his face.

But you do you, Meta boss!