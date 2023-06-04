Mark Zuckergberg Denies Getting Knocked Out in Jui-Jitsu

HomeTech NewsMark Zuckergberg Denies Getting Knocked Out in Jui-Jitsu

  • Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is really into MMA-style fighting these days.
  • It’s gotten him totally shredded. And he’s even won some matches.
  • A new report says he got knocked out once. He denies this!

On Friday morning, word came from the New York Times that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg was recently knocked out in a jiu-jitsu match.

But hang on!

Shredded Zuck and his coach say he was not, in fact, snoring after a choke hold left him passed out. No! Those were effortful grunts!

Here’s a clarifying tweet from the Times reporter, Joe Bernstein.

Zuck is shredded now, and one sport he’s particularly into is Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Here’s what it looks like when that pursuit is going well for him.

Personally, the Zuck hobby I’m more likely to adopt is the one where he rides a futuristic flying surfboard with sensible amounts of sunscreen slathered all over his face.

But you do you, Meta boss!

