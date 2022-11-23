Mark Zuckerberg denies he will step down as CEO of Meta in 2023

Meta’s head of communications, Andy Stone, denied that Mark Zuckerberg is considering stepping down as CEO of the company in 2023. The statement was a response to the rumor that began to circulate rapidly in the corporate market.

According to information gathered by The Leak, several internal Facebook sources claim that Zuckerberg is considering leaving his role at Meta, as the company has been going through a troubled time.

An example of this is that Meta was forced to dismiss around 11,000 employees and the bet on Metaverso has not yet yielded good financial results. On the contrary, this is the department that currently spends the most.