Mark Zuckerberg Choked Out During Jiu-Jitsu Tournament: NYT

Mark Zuckerberg has taken to improving his physique as he gets more interested in jiu-jitsu.

In May, Zuckerberg participated in his first tournament and was choked unconscious, NYT reports.

Zuckerberg’s passion for the sport coincides with some challenging times for Meta.

The road to Mark Zuckerberg’s gold and sliver medals at a recent jiu-jitsu tournament apparently came with a few bumps, according to a new report.

José Lucas Costa da Silva, a veteran Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter in his own right, told the New York Times that he stopped a match involving Zuckerberg in May when he heard the Facebook founder begin to snore after he’d been placed in a chokehold.

In other words, Zuckerberg was apparently choked to the point of passing out during the tournament.

Costa da Silva told The times that the tech billionaire was a “good sport,” throughout the process and was “enjoying the moment.” Zuckerberg didn’t respond to a request for comment from the Times, and Meta, where Zuckerberg is CEO, didn’t respond to a request from Insider.

The news of the chokehold comes after Zuckerberg posted a carefully edited video last year of him sparring with a mixed martial arts fighter, Khai Wu.

“Yo!! Fucking awesome Mark,” commented Conor McGregor on the clip, echoing praise from a number of other UFC fighters.

Zuckerberg entered the tournament in Brazil in May and successfully took home two medals. His interest in jiu-jitsu, which is just one component of mixed martial arts — a fighting style that incorporates boxing, wrestling, Muay Thai, and karate, among other techniques — was made public back in August 2022, on an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

“I really like watching UFC because I also like doing the sport,” Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan. “There’s something that’s so primal about it.”

It seems that Zuckerberg’s foray into jiu-jitsu has occurred as Meta is undergoing a tumultuous period.

With an estimated 21,000 employees to be affected by layoffs, Meta has also made a sharp turn from its initial pro-remote work culture, and is now requiring most employees to come into the office three times per week.

Aside from layoffs, Zuckerberg also is taking a more hardline approach to messaging, stating that he wants the company to get to a “scrappier place.”

Meanwhile, the catalyst of his company’s rebrand from Facebook to Meta, which would be confidence in the metaverse as a viable product, is being counted out by some before it really began.

Still, Zuckerberg intends to keep trucking on with the metaverse, and it doesn’t look like his jiu-jitsu will be put on pause anytime soon either — knockouts be damned.